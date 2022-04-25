HARTFORD — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Albert Knopp on April 21, 2022 with his daughters and grandchildren at his bedside. He was born in Port Clinton, Ohio on March 7, 1939 to the late Emil R. Knopp and Mildred E. Knopp. He was a 1957 graduate of Oak Harbor High School, Oak Harbor, Ohio and grew up in St. Johns Lutheran Church in Oak Harbor in 1958, he joined the United States Marine Corps which was a very proud moment in his life, a love that he carried with him throughout his entire life. He was an avid Republican and Trump supporter.
He retired from Ironworkers Union #55, Toledo, Ohio in 1990, bought some acreage in Ohio County, and settled down being a hobby farmer. Jim was a man of adventure, with sports almost at the very top of his list. He boxed in the Golden Gloves events while in high school and played football all through high school. After getting married and starting his family it became an era of camping, horse shows, houseboating, and lots of traveling.
Preceding him in death were his parents, his son-in-law, Jamie Taylor; three grandsons, Jeremy Louis Blandford and twins, Travis and Trevor Eberhart and his two fur Labs, Sally and Sam.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his four daughters, Victoria (Mike) Middleton, of Hixson, Tennessee, Valerie (Bob) Eberhart, of Evansville, Indiana, Chris (Dean) Bures, of Olaton, Kentucky, and Jami Boling (Johnnie Miller) of Hartford; eight grandchildren, Heather (Adam) Ballard, of Hartford, Kentucky, Josh (Courtney) Blandford, of Hartford, Katie (Dale) Peak, of Beaver Dam, Bobby Eberhart, of Grafton, Wisconsin, Beth (Casey) Kegley of Valparaiso, Indiana, Robby Blackwell, of Hixson, Tennessee, John Middleton, of Hixon, Tennessee, and Jerron Boling, of Hartford; 11 great-grandchildren, Gracie and Nick Scott, Taylor, Ava and Wyatt Ballard, Aiden and Olivia Peak, Boaz, Adah, Elianna, and Ezra Kegley and one sister, Carol (Tom) Easterwood, of Perrysburg Ohio. He also leaves his much-loved chocolate lab, Sable and his long-time trail horse, Rowdy.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.
