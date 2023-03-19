James Allen Heifner, 64 of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. He was born on Oct. 2, 1958 in Owensboro to the late James Arthur and Betty Lee Heifner. He was the owner and operator of Heifner’s Custom Truck. Allen loved being outdoors, camping and riding side by sides. In his younger years, Allen like to ride and race motorcycles. He enjoyed NASCAR, UK basketball, playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren and close friends.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Brenda Maddox Heifner; son, Jonathan (Amanda) Heifner; daughter, Amanda (Matt) Daniels; two grandchildren, Jett Heifner and Everly Daniels; brother, Rick (Shelia) Heifner and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence maybe made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented