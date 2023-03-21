James Allen Heifner, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Mar. 16, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was born Oct. 2, 1958, in Owensboro to the late James Arthur and Betty Lee Heifner. He was the owner and operator of Heifner’s Custom Truck. Allen loved being outdoors, camping, and riding side by sides. In his younger years, Allen liked to ride and race motorcycles. He enjoyed NASCAR, UK basketball, playing cards, and spending time with his grandchildren and close friends.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Brenda Maddox Heifner; son, Jonathan (Amanda) Heifner; daughter, Amanda (Matt) Daniels; two grandchildren, Jett Heifner and Everly Daniels; brother, Rick (Shelia) Heifner; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
