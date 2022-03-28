James Allen Tucker, 79, of Owensboro, died Friday, March 25, 2022. He was born in Calhoun April 12, 1942 to the late Oswell and Dortha Tucker. Jim was retired from MPD, where he worked in maintenance. He was a member of New Song Church. Jim loved to fish and hunt and watch The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross on Saturdays. Jim enjoyed spending time with and loving his kids and grandkids most of all.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Minnie Oaks, Raymond Tucker and Bill Bratcher; a step-son, Bobby Miller; and a great-granddaughter, Evie Hoover.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Glenda Tucker; children, Jeff Tucker, Tonya Reynolds, Robert Tucker (Brenda), Timothy Miller (Linda) and Russell Rudder (Bobbie); many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a nephew, Shaun Oaks.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at James H Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
