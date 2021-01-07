LOUISVILLE — James Anthony Brand Sr., 86, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born in Stanley to the late Anthony and Margaret Brand.
Jim was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church and was a dental technician for 42 years.
His father, Charles Elder; grandson Travis Cox; and daughter Deborah Holt preceded Jim in death.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Mary Cox Brand; children LaWanna Brand (Rita), Michelle Hutchins, Angela Brand, Mark Brand, Jim Brand Jr. (Shea), William Cox III (Hannah), Karen Willinger (Tom), Pam Cox (Dave), James A. Cox (Kim), Mary Ellen Beaudoin and Joseph Cox (Shannon); 21 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of many other family members and friends.
A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. EST Tuesday at St. Rita Catholic Church in Louisville with entombment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. EST Monday at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home in Okolona.
In order to adhere to public health requirements, family members and friends are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times during the services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or St. Rita Catholic Church.
Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Commented