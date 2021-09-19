James Anthony “Tony” Aud, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday at his home. He was born October 5, 1938, in Daviess County to the late Francis Hubert and Jessie Cecil Aud. Tony was a 20-year retiree from the U.S. Navy, serving in Vietnam, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 22 years. He was a member of Good Shepherd Church, National Association of Letter Carriers, and Hillcrest Golf Course Association.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Mae Aud; siblings, Billy Aud, Jane Winklepleck, Mary Ann Wheeler and Brenda Poole.
He is survived by daughters, Donna Wolfswinkel and April Baker (David); son, David Coleman; grandchildren, Travis, Tiffany, Joshua, Cody and Ashley; and a sister, Peggy Young.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Resurrection Cemetery with military honors. A reception will follow at Tony’s home. Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.
Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
