CLOVERPORT — James Arless Lynch Sr., 88, of Cloverport, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Transcendent Nursing Facility in Bonnville, Indiana, following a lengthy illness.
Jim, as everyone knew him by, was born Oct. 23, 1932, to the late Hubert Lee and Flora Manning Lynch in Louisville. Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Deloris Jean Loeser; brothers Hubert Lee, Michael, Jim’s twin and Patrick Lynch; sister Mary Columba Bauer; and grandson Brian Shelman.
Jim loved collecting old radios, flashlights, clocks and going to yard sales and flea markets. He served 10.5 years in the Marines in Korea. He later worked many years for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, retiring from the Cannelton Locks and Dam. He loved to introduce himself as a retired dam worker. He was a devout Catholic and served his Lord through the church. Jim’s greatest passion was spending time with his family and friends.
Leaving behind to mourn his passing, but celebrating the life that he lived is his wife, Mary Ann Flood Lynch; sons James A. (Rosemary) Lynch of Louisville and Shawn J. (Dina) Lynch of Elizabethtown; daughters Mary D. (Joseph) Shelman of Henderson, Donna M. (Larry) Newton of Cloverport, Diane (Brad) Aldridge of Cloverport, 20 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Because of the pandemic, a private service will be held honoring Jim.
