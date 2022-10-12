James Arthur Clark, 90, went to meet the Lord Monday, October 10, 2022, surrounded by his family at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born December 28, 1931, in Daviess County to his parents, Kyran Leo and Mary Delpha VanRysselburghe Clark. Arthur was a hard-working farmer alongside his late nephew, Bobby Robinson, raising crops, livestock, and hauling gravel. He raised an abundant garden that he regularly shared with others. He also was a carpenter of many local barns.
He enjoyed sitting on his front porch, making homemade ice cream, and eating watermelons. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville where he served as an usher and helped cook barbecue for the church picnics.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Dolores Ann Clark; sisters, Anna Francis Basham, Beulah Mae Robinson, and Mary Lucille Evans; brothers, John Leo Clark, Joseph Bernard Clark, Charles Wilford Clark, and William Lawrence Clark; and a special friend and longtime companion, Mildred Johnson.
He is survived by his children, Lisa Vickery (Mike), Dennis Clark, James Clark, Angela Hill (Charles), and Scott Clark; grandchildren, Amanda Vickery Brock (Andy), Mikayla Vickery, Elijah Vickery (Samantha), and Hailee Faith Hill; great-grandchildren, Warren Andrew Brock, Lenoir Kate Brock, along with Baby Brock and Baby Vickery (Eli) due in 2023; sisters, Edith Catherine Payne and Agnes Marie Bartlett; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to a caring family friend Pamela who assisted with his care and provided him with daily conversation. Also, the family wishes to acknowledge the compassionate care Dad received from OHRH Emergency and Critical Care doctors and nurses.
A Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville, with the burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers being said at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
