James B. “Baldy” Frantz Jr., 76, of Owensboro passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Owensboro on February 17, 1945 to the late Lillian Anna Figgins and James B. “Buck” Frantz Sr. James worked as a boilermaker for 15 years. He enjoyed watching Westerns, NASCAR, and UK Basketball.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Teasley Frantz; siblings, Reba Royal and Thomas Frantz.
James is survived by his children, Lisa Vanover, Raymond Dowell, Roger (Tina) Dowell, Tina (Tracy) Hamilton, David (Jennifer) Dowell, Mike Frantz, and Kristy (Seth) Nalley; 24 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren; siblings Ruby Bray, Jean Phillips, Larry Frantz, and Juanita Wheeland.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of James B. "Baldy" Frantz and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
