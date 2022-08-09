James B. “Jim” Russell, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Owensboro to the late Joseph B. and Lucy A. Hayden Russell.
Jim was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of Saints Joseph & Paul Catholic Church. During the 70s and 80s, he owned and operated the Family Market in Whitesville. This was a family-run business, and his children hold many fond memories of these times. More than a grocery store or place of employment, it was truly a family, and those who worked for him held a special place in his heart. He was deeply loved and admired by the employees and community. Jim was also employed at Ragu for many years and retired in 1998. He loved spending time with family, especially fishing and bird hunting with his sons. For several years after the passing of his wife, Rita, he volunteered at the hospital where his heartfelt and gentle spirit was apparent to all those he encountered.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Rita Ann Clark Russell in 2005, and brothers, Gerald, Thomas, and Frank Russell.
Jim is survived by his wife, Shirley Janice Russell; children, Kim Dever and her husband, Eric, of Owensboro, Cliff Russell and his wife, Suzanne, of Owensboro, and Chris Russell and his wife, Sonja, of New Albany, Indiana; step-children, Jeff Huff and his wife, Lisa, of Princeton, Indiana and Karen Huff of Owensboro; eight grandchildren, Kelly and Drew, Sarah, Morgan and Nicholas, Liberty, Joshua, and Jacob; step-grandchildren, Breanna, Caitlin, Will, and Dan; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald Russell, Mary Jane Clark, and Joseph Russell; and many nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass Wednesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartford House, C/O Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented