James B. McManaway, 81, of Fordsville, died Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Cloverport to the late Short and Elnora McManaway. He was a retired timber cutter and attended Olaton Baptist Church. He was preceded also in death by a daughter, Christina Boarman; sisters, Genna Martin and Joyce Diver; and twin brothers, Wayne and DeWayne McManaway.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Martha McManaway of Fordsville; three daughters, Marcella (Edward) Bandurske of Clarkson, Angela (Mark) Mink of Mt. Vernon and Tera (Tim) Hendricks of Owensboro; sisters, Bernadine Keenan of Balltown, Lottie Sims of Sealy, Texas, Mary Pavek of Elizabethtown and Linda McManaway of Hawesville; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services are 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the James McManaway Memorial Fund. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
