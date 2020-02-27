James B. Payne Jr., 84, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Dec. 16, 1935, in Daviess County to the late James B. Payne Sr. and Nerzella Nelson Payne. James was retired as a machinist after 44 years with General Electric and MPD and a member of Harvest Baptist Temple, where he taught Sunday school and was active in the choir. He was a graduate of Owensboro Tech High School and of the Non-Commissioned Officers Academy. James served in the Army National Guard for eight years having achieved the rank of master sergeant. He enjoyed photography, hiking, golfing, hunting and watching sports. He also had helped provide support for the Apollo High School track and cross-country teams. James was preceded in death by a grandson, Nathan Payne, in 2005.
James is survived by his wife of 62 years, Octiva Payne; a daughter, Katrina Lanham and husband Denny of Owensboro; three sons, David A. Payne and wife Dorothy of Owensboro, Matthew K. Payne and wife Shelia of Jacksonville, Florida, and Stewart G. Payne and wife Kathy of Livermore; 11 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Services for James Payne will be noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Woodwards Valley Baptist Church Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Baptist Temple, 4430 Old Calhoun Road, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family of James Payne can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
