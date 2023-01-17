James “Barney” Dickens, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 21, 1939, in Owensboro to the late Joseph and Mary Dickens.
Barney worked for Murphy Miller and owned Dickens Upholstery before joining the fire department. He retired from the Owensboro Fire Department as a lieutenant after working more than 20 years. Barney enjoyed making fiddles and playing them for retirement homes and local events. He was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church. You could find Barney at Burger King talking politics and drinking coffee on any given day. He liked to cycle, jog, play tennis, and softball. He was also a big fan of the University of Kentucky basketball. Barney also had several patents that had to do with firefighting.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Lynn Dickens; a sister, Barbara Sue Dickens; and brothers, Tony Dickens, Roy Lee Dickens, and Charles F. Dickens.
Barney is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Aud Dickens; a son, James Dickens Jr. (Charlotte); daughters, Karen Dale Martin (Mike), Janice Faye Johnson (Don), Joyce Kaye Knight (Scott), and Kelly Ann Boyens (Denny); 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry Joe Dickens (Myrle) and Jack R. Dickens (Debbie); and sisters, Gail Martin (Mike) and Jean Hall.
The funeral Mass for Barney will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Immaculate Catholic Church, with Father Tony Jones officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery in Whitesville. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Bluegrass Museum, 311 West 2nd. St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Barney Dickens may be left at www.glenncares.com.
