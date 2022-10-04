James Barrett “Jay” Havener, 44, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born June 12, 1978, in Daviess County to Barry Havener and Cindy (Duncan) Vaughan. James was a supervisor in industrial maintenance.
He was preceded in death by his father, Barry Havener; a brother, Shane Havener; his paternal grandparents, James and Mary Havener; and maternal grandfather, John Duncan.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother and stepfather, Cyndi and Eric Vaughan; brothers, Joshua Havener and Alex Vaughan; maternal grandmother, RoseMary Duncan; and aunts and uncles, Janet and Doug Harry, Jim Havener, Tom Duncan, Terri McKinley, and Bobby and Lisa Duncan.
Services were private. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented