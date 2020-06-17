James Bernard Rhodes, 101, passed away June 13, 2020, in Owensboro. James was born Dec. 7, 1918, to James Noel and Mary Ora Christian Rhodes in Whitesville. He served in the U.S. Army, 10th Armored Division in WWII as a Machine Gunner. He worked at Bucyrus Erie as a Machinist for 35 years. He also worked at Toys R US for 20 years where he assembled bicycles. He was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church in Owensboro.
He was married to Mary Dolores Ivie Rhodes for 59 years. She passed away April 10, 1997. He was then married to his second wife, Juanita Mayfield for 15 years until she passed away on Aug. 20, 2014. Also preceded in death by a brother, William A. Rhodes; sister, Mary Evelyn Rhodes Barrett; grandson, Marc Rhodes.
James Bernard is survived by two sons, Joseph R. Rhodes (Ann), of Newburgh, Indiana, and Robert E. Rhodes (Terry) of Cordova, Tennessee; one daughter, Mary Jeanette Russell (Michael), of Evansville, Indiana; one brother, Joseph A. Rhodes, of Owensboro; two sisters, Laura E. Rhodes and Shirley A. Rhodes, of Owensboro. Also survived by grandchildren, Julie Rhodes, Pat Russell, Randy Russell, Derek Rhodes, Jenny Russell and Eric Rhodes; 14 great-grandchildren, several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 19 at Titzer Family Funeral Homes~Miller & Miller Chapel, 100 E. Columbia St., Evansville, IN 47711 (812) 424-9288. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to the time of service at the Funeral Home. Full Military Rites will be after the service with burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
