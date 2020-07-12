James “Big Steve” Crisp, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County to the late James Edward and Catherine Elizabeth Coons Crisp.
Steve spent many years as grounds supervisor at Pennyrile State Park before joining his brother in the construction business at C & C Construction. In retirement, he continued to help others with his handyman skills. As a true outdoorsman, Steve had a passion for hunting and fishing and enjoyed skeet shooting. He was also a sports fan, especially of UK sports. Steve was a longtime member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Gene Crisp.
Mr. Crisp is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth Carol Millay Crisp; children Karen Michelle Embry (Rick), James Robert Crisp (Anita) and Elizabeth Renee Roach (Michael), all of Owensboro; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters Terri Lynn Akers (Pat) of Salt Lake City and Beth Ann Howell (Mike) of Greenville; and several nieces and nephews.
Public visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday and from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral service with limited attendance will follow.
Entombment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Crisp shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1302 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of James “Big Steve” Crisp may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented