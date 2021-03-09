CLOVERPORT — James Bradley Howard, 66, of Cloverport, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Hardinsburg, on Dec. 15, 1954, the son of the late James Howard and Martha Woods Johnson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Larry Junior Howard.
He is survived by his brother Bill Howard, of Hardinsburg; sister, Edna (James) Drury, of Owensboro; nephews, Dustin Drury, of Owensboro and Lannie (Pat) Drury, of Hawesville; great-niece, Kayln Drury, of Owensboro; step-nieces, Stacey Drury of Lewisport and Holly (Billy) McIntyre, of Owensboro; many other great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Bob Walton officiating. Burial will be in the New Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to the Bradley Howard Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home to assist with expenses.
