FORDSVILLE — James Brian Huff, 57, of Fordsville, passed away at his home on March 5, 2022, from a long battle with cancer. Brian was born on January 12, 1965 to Don and Mary Huff. He was married to his wife, Lori, for 30 years. Brian was a member of East Fork Baptist Church, Fordsville. He worked at Commonwealth Rolled Products for almost 24 years.
He is survived by his wife; his two children, Samuel and Sarah Huff; his mother; his two sisters, Teresa (Robbie) Ball and Laura Huff; sisters-in-law, Jenni Burch, Leslie (Eddie) Roach and the late Paula Caldwell; and late brother-in-law, Mike Hale. He has a special Aunt Evelyn that he loved very dearly. Nieces include Jamie (Ed) Rhoades, Jessica (Darren) Steele, Joni (Oscar) Burch, Crystal (Adam) Westerfield, Summer (CJ) Smith; nephew, James Roach; and by several aunts, uncles, cousins and great nieces and nephews.
Brian enjoyed being with his family and friends. He loved fixing things, and he was willing to help anyone out with any project large or small. Brian was very strong in his faith and gave God all the glory until his last breath.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at East Fork Baptist Church, followed by burial in Newton Springs Cemetery in Fordsville. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
