James “Bud” Odell Cain went to be with the Lord on Sunday June 28, 2020.
Bud was born on September 30, 1933 in McCrory, Arkansas to the late Buford Cain and Lucile Boswell. He was the oldest of three siblings. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 and was stationed in Germany. When he returned to the United States, he met the love of his life, the late Carolyn Cain. They married on August 30, 1957, and had three children, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and have another on the way. Bud retired from Kenergy in 1996 as a Right-of-Way Technician. He loved fishing in Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley in the summer and Lake Okeechobee, Florida in the winter. He was a true family man, sharing his love for fishing with his children and grandchildren. He loved to garden and take care of his home.
Bud was a devoted father to Greg (Tina) Cain, Scot Cain, and Terri (Brent) Cain Khan; an always-there-to-help Pa to Christopher Cain, Meghan (Chris) Cain-Davis, Ashton (Corey) Geary, Cora Cain, and Sean Khan, and great Pa to Austin Cain, Nicholas Cain, and Elijah Geary; and an inspirational figure to a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Cain, his brother Alfred Cain, and his sister Jennie Davis.
Due to COVID-19 and the health conditions of his family, a small graveside memorial will be held and attended by his immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Meals on Wheels in his name “HDM Donation James Cain.” Donations can be sent to Daviess County Senior Services, 1650 West Second Street, Owensboro KY 42301.
