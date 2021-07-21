James Carey Dickens Sr., 68, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 17, 1952, in Owensboro to the late James Robert and Genevieve Short Dickens. James was a truck driver for Time D.C. Truck Lines and a member of Harvest Ministries. He enjoyed CB radio, hunting, camping, fishing and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Dickens; and a sister, Mary Dickens.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, June Dickens; two sons, James Dickens of Sorgho and Michael Dickens (Nina) of Grandview, Indiana; daughter Tabatha Dant of Hartford; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ann Martin.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the James Dickens Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
