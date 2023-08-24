James Carl Cecil, 78, of Owensboro, passed away at his home.
He was born in Daviess County March 5, 1945, to the late Joseph Chester and Mary Cleo Fulkerson Cecil.
He was a member of St. William Catholic Church. James retired from K & W after more than 35 years of service.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his siblings, James Earl, Joseph Hubert, and Mary Lorena Cecil.
He is survived by his siblings, Joseph and William Curtis Cecil and Lillie Ann (James) Lanham, and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at St. William Catholic Church in Knottsville, with burial following in St. William Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Care by Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
