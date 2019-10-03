James Carroll "J.C." Mayfield, 84, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 7, 1935, to the late Robert George and Rose Lee Payne Mayfield. J.C. was a farmer and a carpenter. He enjoyed upholstery and was a notorious jokester, but most of all, he was a wonderful husband, father and papaw who loved his family.
In addition to his parents, J.C. is preceded in death by his son, Dale, and his brothers, Billy, Charlie (Ruth Ann) and Anthony.
J.C. is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeannetta; their children, Jimmy (Debbie) Mayfield, Gary (Tammy) Mayfield, Danny (Jackie) Mayfield, Kevin (Kim) Mayfield and Cathy (Aaron) Williams; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Board; 22 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Mary Ann (the late Bob) West, Margeret (Bobby) Hamilton, Rosina "Zenie" (the late Don) Berger, Robina "Benie" (Daniel) Blair and Eugene (the late Nora) Mayfield; and sisters-in-law Sandy and Regina Mayfield.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church, with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, with prayers at 6:30 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the St. Pius Tenth Building Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
