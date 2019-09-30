CALHOUN -- James Charles "Pac-key" LeBlanc Sr., 72, of Calhoun, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, while under the care of Baptist Health Hospice. He was born Sept. 5, 1947, in Crowley, Louisiana, to the late Isaac and Thelma Morgan LeBlanc. James will be remembered for his sense of humor and for always being the first to offer a helping hand. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jesse and Clarence LeBlanc.
James is survived by his sister, Nita Primeaux; daughters Amber (Bryn) Turner and Beth LeBlanc; son James Charles Jr. (Laura) LeBlanc; grandchildren Thomas (Liz), Dylyn, Isaac, Peyton, Taylor, Dalton, Alyissa, Levi, Brynden, Zayden and Kadi Lee (Tony); eight great-grandchildren; and Amy and Jason Floyd.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Baptist Health Hospice, 900 Hospital Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431. Messages of condolence for the family of James LeBlanc Sr. may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
