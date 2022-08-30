James Clemie Cecil, 85, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born May 11, 1937, to the late William Lawson and Clara Mae Fulkerson Cecil. He was a lifetime member of St. William’s Parish where he served as Eucharistic minister and dip maker for many years for the picnic, aided in the funeral ministry, and was an active member that served fully in his capacity. He and his wife, Jackie, were recipients of the Sofia Award in 2009. He served eight years in the Army Reserve and got called to active duty in 1961. He retired from Green River Steel in 1985, and he was a Kentucky Colonel. Clemie was also an outstanding member of his community. He served as a volunteer firefighter for 25 years and was a member of Knottsville Lions Club and Knottsville Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed helping others and making his community a better place. He loved his garden and his farm. Sharing produce with family and friends was a pastime that he enjoyed. His biggest smiles were when he got accolades for his garden.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by children, Kimberly Cecil Terry, Justin Lee Cecil, and Geralynn Marie Cecil, along with three unnamed babies; his brothers, Donald Cecil, Mitchell Cecil, and Martin Cecil; and sister, Judy Wilkerson.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline Hood Cecil; his daughters, Alicia (Mike) Harrington of Philpot and Stephanie (Cary) McDonald of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Kasey (Eric) Van Buskirk, Amber (Joe) Gibson, Jordan (Tiffany) Harrington, Chris (Hannah) Terry, Matt (Jessica) Terry, Maranda (Christian) Smith, Samuel Harrington, and Rylie McDonald; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Pat (Patsy) Cecil and Randall (Arlene) Cecil both of Philpot; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Williams’s Building Campaign Fund, Knottsville Lions Club, or Hospice of Western Kentucky. To honor him by giving your time to improve your community would be the best way to ensure his good work continues.
We would like to especially thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of Western Kentucky for their dedication and helpfulness in the last week of his life.
A Funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at St. William Catholic Church in Philpot, with the burial following at St. William Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented