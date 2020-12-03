James Clifton Shultz Sr., 72, of Centertown, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a truck driver and a Navy veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Collis and Christine Shultz; his wife, Nora Shultz; and a grandson, Travis Clinton Shultz.
Survivors include his children, James (Shannon) Shultz Jr. of Centertown, Christopher (Lee) Shultz of Hartford, Jason Clinton (Tabatha) Shultz of Fordsville and Jared Clayton (Christie) Shultz of Centertown; brothers, Eddie Shultz of Hawesville, Virgil Shultz of Fordsville, Kelly Shultz of Louisville, Frankie Shultz and Ned Shultz, both of Hartford and Ricky Shultz of California; sisters, Artie Smith of Hartford, Mary Coy of Sebree, and Teresa Filback and Joann Crowe, both of Fordsville; thirty grandchildren; and 45 great-grandchildren.
There will be no services or visitation. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
