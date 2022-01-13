BEAVER DAM — James D. Blankenship, 78, of Beaver Dam, died Tuesday Jan. 11, 2022 in Bowling Green. James was born in Central City to the late Kenneth and Velma Fay Turpin Blankenship.
He was a heavy equipment operator at Peabody Coal Gibraltar Mine, and he was a Green Beret in the U.S. Army at rank of Staff Sargent and fought in Vietnam War. He enjoyed sky diving, motorcycles and was a member of Independence Baptist Church. James was a 50 year member of Cassia Masonic Lodge #272 F & AM in Morgantown.
He was preceded in death by a son Jeffery Dale Blankenship.
Survivors include his wife Elmeta Addington Blankenship; a son, Earl Gene (Joan) Blankenship; a daughter, Denise Rene (Larry) Griffin; a brother, Tommy (Christine) Blankenship; 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Dr. Glenn Armstrong officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Military Honors will be presented by The Ohio County Honor Guard. There will be a Masonic Service Friday night at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
