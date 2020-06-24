James D. “Jim” Hunt, 80, of Owensboro passed away Monday, June 22, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born February 17, 1940 in Muhlenberg County to the late Warner and Adell Fulkerson Hunt, Jim was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Teamsters. He loved fishing, traveling, and riding motorcycles. Jim also enjoyed UK athletics and especially watching his grandkids play sports. He always looked forward to his morning coffee with is buddies at McDonald’s. Jim will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hunt also was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Smith in 2016, and his three brothers and five sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of fifty-nine years, Betty Martin Hunt; sons, Gary Taucher and wife Teresa and Michael Taucher and wife Ella Mae; four grandchildren: Michael, Adam, Leah Taucher, and Ashley Smith; nine great-grandchildren; a host of friends.
A funeral service for James Hunt will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Horton’s Chapel Cemetery in Belton, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. In compliance with current health and safety directives, family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building for visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children Research Hospital (Memorial Giving) 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jim may be left at www.glenncares.com.
