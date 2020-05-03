HAUBSTADT, Ind. — James D. Rhodes, 86, passed away at home on April 30, 2020. He was born Dec. 15, 1933, to Thomas and Jeannie Mae “Barr” Rhodes in Reed, Kentucky.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, a member of the American Legion Post 194, the VFW 2714 and also belonged and bartended at the Knights of St John. He was a lifetime member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Haubstadt.
James retired from the USDA as a meat inspector in 1994, and enjoyed spending time watching his grandchildren playing sports, gardening, and counting pecans.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth “Ubelacker”, children Karen and Mark Schile of Fort Branch, Don and Jane Rhodes of Haubstadt and Lisa and Kelly Christy of Princeton; grandchildren Casey Schile, Christy and Dustin Scheller, Valerie and Travis Zimmer, Jessica and Neil Zimmerman, Jason and Shelby Rhodes, and Tori Jacob and Jade Christy; seven great-grandchildren; his sisters, Rosie Roberts and Martha Kaelin; and brothers Martin Rhodes and George Rhodes.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Julia Jacob; sisters Laura Ellen Riley, Thomasine Wiess, and Judy Jennings; as well as brothers, Charlie and Tom.
Due to the current situation, visitation is limited to family. Services are private with Wade Funeral Home entrusted with the care of the arrangements.
Burial will be in Sts Peter and Paul Cemetery in Haubstadt. Memorial contributions may made to Sts Peter and Paul Church, 211 N. Vine St., Haubstadt, IN 47639. During this time, please send any cards or other signs of sympathy to immediate family.
Commented