James D. Stallings, 75, of Owensboro, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the Heartford House. James was born in Hancock County July 16, 1947, to the late Joseph S. and Pauline Askins Stallings. He was of the Catholic faith and a production worker at different factories in Chicago, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his wife Drema K. Stallings; a son Steven G. Stallings; and a daughter-in-law, Dalia Stallings.
Survivors include two sons, Robert D. (Piroska) Stallings and John M. (Shiloe) Stallings; two stepsons, John Jones and Patrick Jones; eight siblings, Joseph D. Stallings, Charlotte A. Hayden, Mary Patricia Adams, Doretha Lohman, F. Patrick (Maryruth) Stallings, Terrance L. (Jo) Stallings, Rita Jeanette Tong, and Donna J. Stonier-Hamnett; three grandchildren, Arwen Stallings, Rowan Stallings, and Daniel Stallings; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The graveside service will be held Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in the chapel of Resurrection Cemetery, 5404 Highway 54, Owensboro, with Father Jean Rene Kalombo officiating.
Online condolences may be left for James’s family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
Commented