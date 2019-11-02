James Daniel "Red" Rhineberger, 72, of Owensboro, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on Nov. 2, 1946, to the late Daniel Earl Rhineberger and Mary Helen Wells Rhineberger.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Next Level Church of God. Red loved his children and grandchildren. He worked at Winn Dixie as a meat cutter, and when he wasn't working, you would find him farming, fishing, hunting and gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Rhineberger.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Florence Anthony Rhineberger; sons Daniel Rhineberger (Tonya) and Harry Rhineberger (Serena); eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Julia Shelton; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented