REYNOLDS STATION — James Darrell Beatty, 71, of Reynolds Station, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at home. He was born Jan. 28, 1950, in Reynolds Station. He retired after serving 21 years in the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles “Runt” and Lula Pearl Beatty; and a brother, John David Beatty.
Survivors include his two brothers and spouses, Charles Ray and Darlene Beatty and Dennis and Patti Beatty; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville. Burial will be in Roseville Cemetery with military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
Commented