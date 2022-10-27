LOUISVILLE — James Darrell Lambert, 81, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Highlands Nursing and Rehab in Louisville. He was born in Chambers January 31, 1941, to the late William Roy and Allie Jolly Lambert. Darrell was a school teacher for many years in the Jeffersonville, Indiana area and also taught abroad in Portugal for a couple of years. He was most proud of being from the small community of Chambers and being able to travel the world, visiting six different continents.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Glenn Lambert, Imogene Grant, Vivian Puckett, and Louise DeJarnette.
Darrell is survived by his sisters, Faye Newton and Norma Shultz, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
As per Darrell’s wishes, cremation will take place and the funeral service will be held at a later date.
