James Darrell Weedman, 67, of Owensboro, died Monday, October 10, 2022, in his home. He was born February 19, 1955, in Breckenridge County. He was a Christian and a member of Maceo Baptist Church. He lived his life to the fullest and without regret. He had a sunny disposition that attracted many friends. He was a loyal and loving man who was gentle and kind. He loved warm weather, westerns, and tinkering.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lois Howard Weedman; brothers, Stephan and Larry Weedman; sister, Betty Fisher; and niece, Alissa Dawn Yewell.
James is survived by his dear friend and companion, Sandy Smith; his daughter, April (Travis) Trent; his grand-daughters, Grace and Addison; his sisters-in-law, Misty (Joey) Isbill, Toni Morrison, and Jeanette Weedman; along with nieces and nephews, Joshua (Erin) Tolson, Conor Morrison, Mary Lynette (Chris) Brown, and Sherry (Matt Rudolph) Weedman.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Maceo Baptist Church, 9321 Kelly Cemetery Road, Maceo.
