James David Hill, 66, of Owensboro passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Blytheville, Arkansas on January 14, 1954, to James Clyde and Dorothy Mae Butler Hill. James was a carpenter for over 25 years. He was a member of Christian Outreach Church. James loved the Lord, liked being with family and joking around, building things, camping, and fishing with his grandchildren.
Along with his parents, James is preceded in death by his brother, Earl Douglas Hill; his sister, Sharon LaVone Ali and Betty Jean Woosley.
James was survived by his wife of 47 years, Geraldine Martsolf Hill; his children, Trinna (Jeff) Williams, Tricia (Jamie) Denham, Rachel (Gary) Klee; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Carolyn Hill and Glenda Russell.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Christian Outreach Church; 2110 West 2nd Street, Owensboro, with Pastor Carolyn Hill officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to assist with final expenses.
All those who wish to honor and remember James in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask while inside the church for the safety of all those in attendance.
