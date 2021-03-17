James Davis, 85, of Owensboro, peacefully passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, surrounded by his three girls, Debbie, Tammy and Tara.
Jim was predeceased by his parents Merle and Dorothy; his three siblings, Ann, Frances and Dean; his wife, Beaulah Mae ‘Boots’; his two sons, Kerry and Shawn; and his granddaughter, Taylor.
He is survived by his three girls, six grandkids and four great grandkids.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Macedonia Baptist Church. A reception immediately follows at the Days Inn.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Arden Courts of Largo, 300 Highland Ave., Largo, FL 33770 for their garden club.
