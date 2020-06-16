DRAKESBORO — James Dean Ewing, 57, of Drakesboro, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Mr. Ewing was a small engine mechanic.
He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany (Ben) Kinney; sons Christopher Ewing, and Jesse (Catherine); brothers John (Jenny) Ewing and William (Tammy) Ewing; sister Patsy (Jerrel) Ewing; and four grandchildren.
Services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Curtis McGehee officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfumeral
