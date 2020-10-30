James Dennis “Jackie” Robinson, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was 69. Jackie was born in Lexington and was the adopted son and only child of the late James C. and Mary Ruth Frank Robinson. He graduated from the Kentucky Military Institute and Owensboro High School. Jackie’s life was music. His role as a drummer began with the almost stereotypical junior high school garage band and bloomed into a career. The first official band in which he played was The Avrons, playing at junior high sock hops, birthday parties, street dances at Wesleyan Park Plaza and other such events. The course of his drumming journey took him across the United States, playing in rock and blues venues and with renowned blues players such as Little Jimmy King and Leon Redbone. His gig cities included Reno, Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Carson City, Memphis and other cities in Washington, Oregon and Florida. Jackie played with the significant local bands The Arnold Chinn Group and the Velvet Bombers, as well as the more esoteric Lumpy Gravy.
Jackie Robinson had three childhood dreams, which were being a drummer in a band, flying airplanes and being a railroad engineer. In actuality, he achieved two of the three, drumming and holding a private pilot’s license. He wanted to be an engineer so he could drive the train. He considered laying down the beat as, in a sense, driving the band, and that was engineer enough.
Within the last few years, Jackie discovered his biological family and found that he was the eldest of 16 children and the uncle of more than 50, scattered across the United States.
Those left to rejoice in his memory include his wife, Tammy Lynn Robinson; his sons, James Dennis Robinson II, John Christian Robinson, Joseph Patrick Robinson, Connor Garrett Robinson and Steven Lee Robinson; and his grandchildren, Hailey Robinson, Ashden Robinson, Reannon Robinson, Kaylinn Marie Robinson, James Robinson, Brayden Robinson, Aubrey Robinson, Addison Robinson, Jagger Robinson and Bentley Robinson.
A Celebration of Life for Jackie Robinson, with limited attendance within current health guidelines, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Those attending the service are asked to use the entry by the flagpole. Condolences and memories for the family of Jackie Robinson may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
