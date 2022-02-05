CENTRAL CITY — James Dennis, 85, was born September 28, 1936, in Sunnyside and passed away, Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the Heartford House in Owensboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents George H. Dennis and Maggie D. Dennis (Slaton); his brother, George H Dennis Jr; sister-in-law, Nobby Strader Dennis; special niece, Diane Dennis Bullock; and many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Stanley Dennis; daughters, Donna (Mike) Bilbro and Dana (Brent) Moore; four grandsons, Dr. Bradley J Bilbro, Dr. Johnathan M. (Ashley) Bilbro, Dr. Kaleb Moore, and Kyle Moore; and one great-granddaughter, Novella R. Bilbro. He is also survived by family members, Betty Sue Day; Nancy and Lyndell Fox; Donald Cable; Jean Stratton; Alice and Jerry Hendrix; Lynn Stanley; Carol and Tommy Day; special niece, Debbie Duvall; many other nieces and nephews; and special friends, Danny Radford, Kaylen Noffsinger, and Don Perkins.
James was employed by Brown Forman Distillery for 14 years, where he was a palletizer. He was also the owner of J & M Cash Market, J & M Discount Furniture, and Ashland Service Station for many years. He loved his God, his family, and his country. He attended Green River Chapel Church for over 80 years.
Funeral services will be private.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 19th at Green River Chapel Church in Central City.
The family would like to thank Western Kentucky Hospice, Dr. Michael Gabbard, and the staff of Muhlenberg County Hospital for their excellent care during the illness and passing of our husband and father.
