James Donald Adams, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Wellington Parc. He was born in Lewisport March 15, 1940, to the late James Freeman and Z. Muriel Winkler Adams. James was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church and retired from OMU after 27 years of service. He was a lifelong member and past president of the Daviess County Fish and Game Club. James was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting, and
black powder shooting, and he was a master gardener.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Beverly Ann Adams; and brothers, Russell and Lee Adams.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Karen Sue Hunter Adams; children by blood or heart, Jimmy (Sharon) Adams, Amy Hardison, Roger (Sherry) Hester, Jamie Hardison (Jeff) Swaim, Laura Hunter (Bob) Glass, and Joseph (Diana) Hunter; grandchildren, Tamera Scull (Nathan) Williams, Patrick, Justin, Jacob, and Jacob (Tristan) Hester, Clay and Emery Swaim, and Zane (Brook) Glass; and close family friends, Teresa (Larry) Jones, Kristy (Seth) Nalley, and Barry Hunter.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wellington Parc, and request expressions of sympathy be directed to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Share your memories and condolences with his family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
