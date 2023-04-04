James Donald Beard (J.D.), 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023. He was born in Owensboro Sept. 11, 1944, to Samuel and Margaret (Turner) Beard. J.D. retired from Daviess County School System where he worked in maintenance. In his younger years, he was a horse trainer and jockey. He was a member of St. Stephens Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jody Beard and brothers-in-law, William Ryan and Stephen Smeathers.
He is survived by his son, James Beard, Jr, (Tammy); his siblings, Sam (Patty) Beard, Mary (Micky) Hagan, Ellen Ryan, Linda (Bob) Frakes, Agnes (Pat) Hamilton, Theresa (Steve) Teasley, Becky (Bob) Gregory, Rita Smeathers, and Tom (Angie) Beard; sister-in-law, Sheryl Beard; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 5, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
