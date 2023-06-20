James Donald “Don” Hicks, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born August 5, 1947 in Earlington, Kentucky to the late James M. Hicks and Ruth Virginia Byrum Hicks. Don retired from Dana Corporation as a safety and environmental manager. He attended University of Louisville and University of Tennessee Engineering College. He was a member of Nortonville Baptist Church. Don was an avid military historian, Civil War enthusiast, and reader. He loved Tennessee football.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Outland Hicks; children, James Nelson Hicks (Joni Bocianoski) of Owensboro, Jennifer Kyser (Marvin) of Lewisville, Texas, Melissa McCaffrey (Jerry) of Pointe Verde, Florida, and Amy Hicks (Tom Ormerod) of Palm Harbor, Florida; grandson, Tristin Standish; a brother of London, Kentucky; one niece, one nephew, two great-nephews, all of London, Kentucky.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Trigg Memorial Acres in Trigg County, Kentucky. James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Macedonia Baptist Church, 4839 Millers Mill Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented