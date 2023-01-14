GREENVILLE — James Donald “Jimmy Don” Dickinson, 83, of Greenville, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Greenville May 3, 1939, the son of James Walter Dickinson and Carrie Artenus “Teenie” Wagoner Dickinson. He retired from Hopkins County Coal Company in 2003 after 37 years and worked for Gary’s Funeral Home since 2000. He was a member of Pond River Masonic Lodge #244, a member of the American Legion #61, and an honorary member of the VFW #5478. He was a member of Greenville First Baptist Church and a Kentucky Colonel and an avid UK basketball fan. He was known for his storytelling and enjoyed breakfast every Sunday morning with his friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jeff Dickinson.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beverly Dickinson of Greenville; daughter, Cammie (Scott) McIntosh of Greenville; son, Jason (Lori) Dickinson of Powderly; three grandchildren, Presley (Trent Logan) McIntosh, Jacob Dickinson, and Justin Dickinson; sister-in-law, Sue Dickinson of Greenville; and brother-in-law, Jerry (Patty) Kennedy of Powderly.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, with Rev. Tom Stovall officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m., with a Masonic Service performed at 7 p.m., Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
