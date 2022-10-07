James Douglas “Doug” Hayden, 78, went to his final resting place Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 2 a.m.
In his 78 years, Doug lived life to the fullest. He said he’d lived enough for three or four lives. He worked for the forestry department and had a vast knowledge of trees and the lay of the land. He worked for the Daviess County Fire Department as a fireman and was a captain at the Daviess County Airport Fire Department. He owned and operated Doug Hayden Construction. He was a thoroughbred owner, trainer, and breeder.
In 1982, he built and opened the family business, Hayden’s Drive-In, and opened Hayden’s Liquor in 1989. He loved the outdoors including hunting, fishing, and raising animals. He never met a stranger and was known as “Daddy,” “Pop,” “Daddy Doug,” “Pappy Doug,” and “Dougie Burgers.” He was as tough as an ox and fought cancer valiantly, but his heart remained soft. His memory and determination were strong to the end. He was loved deeply in life and will be missed greatly by all who loved him.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Lucille Dant and Edgar “Dude” Hayden.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jane Wink Hayden; children, Kathy (Kenny) Blandford and Alan Hayden (Kathleen Hamilton); siblings, Frank (Linda) Hayden, Shelby Compton, and Robert Hayden; four grandchildren, Hadley (Wes) Meserve, Ethan (Katie) Blandford, and Mason and Max Hayden; five great-grandchildren, Emmit, Ellen, and Elias Meserve and Ryleigh and Shayleigh Blandford; and lots of family and friends.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Vistation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers being said at 6 p.m., Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
