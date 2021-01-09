GREENVILLE — James Douglas Lowe, 77, of Greenville, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Jim was born April 4, 1943, in Detroit, the son of the late James William Lowe and Helen Virginia Jinkins Lowe. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee, a scholarship player and letterman in football and a volunteer for life.
He had an outstanding high school football and basketball career at South Fulton High School. He had been a high school assistant football coach, head basketball boys’ coach and head basketball girls’ coach. Following his coaching and teaching career, he was an insurance adjuster for 10 years, and later, an agent and owner of Greenville Insurance. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jim was very involved in the community and his church and was a deacon at First Baptist Church in Greenville. He was a family man and loved his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lynn Safley Lowe of Greenville; his son, Andy (Melissa) Lowe of Crestwood; his daughter, Amy Lowe of Greenville; three grandchildren, McKaylee Lowe of Greenville, James Thomas (J.T.) Lowe of Crestwood and Andrew Lowe of Crestwood; and one sister, Patricia Lowe of Springhill, Tennessee.
Graveside services in Evergreen Cemetery will be private with the Rev. John Galyen officiating, to be followed at a later date with a celebration of life for friends and family. There will be no visitation.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
