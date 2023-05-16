James “Drew” Ferrell, 40, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 12, 1982, to Gladys Fay and Hubert D. Ferrell. Drew was a member of RiverTree Church. He also attended Commonwealth Connections and Center Piece. Drew loved animals, talking on his cell phone, playing video games, and especially his dog, Hershey.
Drew was preceded in death by his father, Hubert D. Ferrell; grandmothers, Gladys Ballard and Wilma Ferrell; and his aunt, Anna Mae Coon.
He is survived by his mother, Gladys Fay (Ballard) Ferrell and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Toys for Tots, 4100 Kipling Drive, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Drew may be left at www.glenncares.com.
