PRINCETON — James “Duke” Miller, 74, of Princeton, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at his home in Princeton. James Ray Miller was born July 24, 1948, in Evansville, Indiana to the late James Arthur and Norma Jean Ellis Miller, was married to the former Janice Smith until her death, was married to the former Karen Dale Ratliff December 18, 1993, and was also known as “Duke” to his family and friends.
Jim worked at Modern Welding in Owensboro, had his own welding shop, and retired from Green River Steel in Owensboro. He raised and trained horses, raised cattle, and even gave raising both ostriches and emus a try. Jim loved horseback riding, fishing, and hunting and was proud of his boat. He loved caring for his dogs, especially Maude Mae.
In addition to his parents and first wife, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Kerry “Cork” Miller.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Karen Miller; a son, Jimmy Miller of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Marla Durner of Evansville, Indiana and Dana Dunaway of Owensboro; a stepson, Lt. Col. Christopher Pitman (Christina) of Winter Garden, Florida; three stepdaughters, Jennifer Pitman of Owensboro, Stephanie Barber (Frank) of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Pamela Motley (Darrell) of Owensboro; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Terry “Tink” Miller (Betty) of Evansville, Indiana; a sister, Jacqueline Hogan of Florence; an aunt, Nelda Catlin; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Reed Shephard officiating. Friends may visit with Jim’s family from noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Jim’s services will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Monday.
The James “Duke” Miller family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Christ Tabernacle Food Ministry, 1839 U.S. Highway 62, Princeton, KY 42445.
