TENNESSEE — James E. Craddock, 80, of Tennessee, went to Heaven to sing tenor in the Heavenly Choir, surrounded by his family under the care of Hospice of Southern Kentucky. He was born Jan. 21, 1943, in Louisville, the son of the late Howard and Elizabeth Craddock of Bowling Green. He was dedicated to the Lord with his singing. He sang and directed music in several churches. He was the high tenor singer with the Kinsmen Quartet, a graduate of Warren County High School in 1960, a very hard worker, and would help anyone in need. He also loved to eat.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a nephew, Kevin Mark Ellis.
James is survived by his children, Denise Wells (Chuck) of Brownsville and David James Craddock of Radcliff; sister, Ann Craddock Ellis (Glenn) of Sacramento; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, with another one the way; one nephew; numerous cousins; and a special friend, Mary Robin Brown of Mt Juliet, Tennessee.
There will be a memorial service from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green. Please write a message about how his singing inspired you to read at the service. Following James’s wishes, cremation was chosen.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Donation envelopes will be available at the memorial service.
