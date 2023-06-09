James E. “Eddie” Schrecker, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Rockport, Indiana. He was born Oct. 31, 1964, in Owensboro to Doris Ann Norris Schrecker and the late James Cleo Schrecker. Eddie graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School. He was deeply connected with his Catholic faith. He had a sense of humor which he shared with everyone. He spent his time outdoors enjoying the sun, ball games, traveling, and spending time with his son. Eddie worked by trade as a boilermaker and was a member of Local 374. He also spent many years involved with the family-owned and operated business, Schrecker Auto Sales.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a special nephew, Steven Marshall Coons; maternal grandparents, Marshall and Eddie Norris (his namesake); and paternal grandparents, Herman and Lottie Schrecker.
He is survived by his son, Jacob Tyler Schrecker (Rebecca Buchanan) of Lexington; mother, Doris Ann Schrecker; brothers, Larry (Sue) Schrecker and Stephen Lynn Schrecker; and sisters, Marsha (Loren) Douglas and Theresa (Scott) Coons.
The funeral arrangements will be private.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented