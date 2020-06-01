James E. Galloway, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Nov. 3, 1946, to the late Hazel Mae Atkins Capps and Earl E. Galloway. James was retired from Hickory Springs MFG and Galloway’s Plumbing. He enjoyed cars, especially restoring them, hunting, and fishing.
Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Galloway; his sisters, Evelyn Cummings, and Nona Irvine.
James is survived by his wife of 51 years, Julia Cooper Galloway; his children, Darrell (Lisa) Galloway, Ronnie (Donna) Galloway, Angie (Greg) Roby; his grandchildren, Dalton, Whitney, Mallory, Christian, Jessica, and James; and his sister, Cathy (Steve) Cruz.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and again from 9 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of James E. Galloway and sign his virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
