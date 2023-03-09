James E. “Jim” Schell, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Mar. 6, 2023, at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation. He was born Sept. 19, 1941, in Daviess County to the late Simon Schell and Lucy Wink Schell. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he served active duty for four years. Jim also served ten years in the Army Reserves 100th Division. He retired from Aleris Rolled Products in Lewisport. Jim was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church, V.F.W. Post 696, American Legion (Gun Club), Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2414, and was a Chaplin of AmVets Post 75.
Jim enjoyed watching Nascar. He loved to garden and share his harvest with others. Jim never met a stranger and always had the most contagious smile. He volunteered his time at the local food banks and enjoyed cooking at the church picnics.
Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Mary JoAnn Schell; brothers, Herman Joseph “Joe” (Dorothy) Schell and Robert “Bob” Schell; sister, Agnes Thomas; best friend and companion, Maybelle Koger; and brother-in-law, Bill Phillips.
He is survived by his siblings, Mildred Phillips and Gene (Barbara) Schell; sister-in-law, Judy Schell; brother-in-law, Billy Thomas; stepchildren, Edward Weaver, Paul Joseph Ewing, and Rebecca Ann Simmons, all of Owensboro; special friends, Donna (Mike) Koger and Linda (Ronnie) Sallee, all of Owensboro; step-grandchildren, Brad Simmons, Benny Simmons, and Timmy Simmons; and several nieces and nephews.
The Mass of a Christian Burial will be noon Thursday, Mar. 9, 2023, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 9, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St., Owensboro, KY 42301 and/or to AmVets Post 75, 2600 W. 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Schell. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of James E. “Jim” Schell and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented